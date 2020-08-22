How to direct message someone on Instagram and chat with users privately

- You can message someone on Instagram through the platform’s direct messaging feature, which lets you reach out to anyone with an Instagram account.
- Users don’t need to follow you, nor do you need to follow them to message each other on Instagram.
- You can message someone by swiping left on the Home screen and then creating a new message or tapping “Message” on someone’s profile page.
- Instagram messages allow you to add multiple recipients to send a message to several people at once.
Instagram allows you to communicate publicly and privately with followers, mutuals, and other Instagram users. That includes sending private messages to anyone.
You don’t need to follow or be followed by that user to use the app’s private messaging feature, and no one can see these messages except the recipients.
Not only can you send text and images to someone, but you can send a message to multiple people at once.
Here’s how to message someone privately on Instagram.
How to message someone on Instagram from the app home screen
1. Start the Instagram app on your mobile device and then swipe to the left from the Home screen or tap the paper aeroplane icon in the top-right corner.
2. Tap the New Message icon at the top right of the screen.
3. Add each person you want to send the message to. You can select one Instagram user or add multiple recipients.
4. Tap “Chat” at the top right of the screen.
5. Enter the message, add an image, audio, video, or Giphy.
6. When you’re done, tap “Send.”
How to message someone from their Instagram profile page
1. In the Instagram app, find and open the profile page of the person you want to message.
2. Tap “Message.”
3. Enter the message and add an image, video, audio, or Giphy if you want.
4. When you’re ready to send it, tap “Send.”
