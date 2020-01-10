How to merge multiple YouTube accounts by re-uploading your videos

Shutterstock You can’t directly merge YouTube accounts, but you can re-upload your videos to another account and achieve the same thing.

You can’t merge YouTube accounts or channels, so there isn’t a way to automatically transfer data between channels.

However, users can manually re-upload videos to essentially merge their channels.

There is no direct way to merge YouTube accounts or to transfer videos from one account to another.

If a YouTube user wants to put videos on a different account, they will have to first download the video from the original account and then upload the video to the new channel. Here’s how.

How to merge your YouTube accounts by re-uploading videos

Download your YouTube videos

1. Log into YouTube.

2. Click on your profile picture, and then select “YouTube Studio.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘YouTube Studio.’

3. Hit the “Videos” tab on the left side.

4. Select the “More” button next to the video you want to download, and then select “Download.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘Download.’

Upload your videos to a new channel

1. Log into YouTube and access the account that you want to upload videos to.

2. Select the arrow icon in the top-right to upload a video.

3. Drag the file that you want to upload onto the screen to begin the process.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Upload your file.

If you no longer want your old channel to be accessible, you can hide or delete that YouTube channel. Hiding a channel gives you the option to re-enable it later. Deleting a channel will permanently remove all content.

Hide or delete a YouTube Account

1. Log into your YouTube account and access the channel that you want to hide.

2. Go to your advanced account settings by clicking on your name in the top-right and then clicking “Settings.”

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click ‘Settings.’

3. Then, hit “View Advanced Settings.”

4. At the bottom, select “Delete channel.”

5. From here, you’ll be prompted to log into your account again. Then, you’ll be directed to a page where you can select “I want to hide my channel” or “I want to permanently delete my account.”

