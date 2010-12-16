How To Access All Your Gmail Accounts With One Log In

Check all your Gmail accounts from one inbox.

Photo: Flickr

Google released a new feature for Gmail this week called Gmail Delegation that lets you merge multiple accounts together.While Google’s pitch is that it allows busy executives to share their inbox with assistants, it’s actually a perfect feature for people with more than one Gmail account.



You can link your Gmail accounts to one primary account to avoid the hassle of logging in and out of Gmail every time you want to check a different inbox.

The service gives you full access to the shared Gmail account. You can reply to e-mail, view contacts, and add labels to messages as if it were your own account.

We tested Delegation out and it works very well, aside from the fact that you have to wait about 30 minutes for each account to link.

But once you’re up and running, you’ll never want to go back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.