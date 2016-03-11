5 steps to memorise a speech in less than an hour

Speaking in front of a crowd can be scary. In fact, research has found that glossophobia — the fear of public speaking — is the most common phobia among Americans, ahead

of thanatophobia — the fear of death.

As Jerry Seinfeld points out in his standup routine, this means the average person going to a funeral “would rather be in the casket than give the eulogy.”

But public speaking doesn’t have to be so scary.

Ron White, a two-time national memory champion, says when you know your speech by heart and don’t have to rely on note cards or reading a slideshow, “your confidence will skyrocket.”

“This also allows you to maintain eye contact, being a more dynamic and powerful speaker,” he explains. “You will appear more knowledgeable to your audience as well.”

White says he learned this simple five-step process for memorising and giving speeches about 25 years ago, and he still uses it today:

