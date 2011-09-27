Why You Need 8 Different Tools To Track Your Social Media Success

Photo: By Wendy Piersall on Flickr
Most people would think you only need one tool — say, Google Analytics — to measure how well your company is doing.But at last week’s Online News Association conference in Boston, we learned that Mashable uses 8 tools to track its social media initiatives — which we caught sight of via this Instagram posted on Twitter over the weekend.
You can use this short tutorial as a guide to improve your brand.
This one is obvious: Google Analytics allows you to track your visitors and much more. Learn who's accessing your site on a mobile device, which pages are least popular, and what outside sources (i.e., Twitter and Facebook) are steering users to your website. And that's just the beginning.
Another analytics program, Woopra, allows you to see real-time stats across a variety of metrics.
What's important about this tool is that it allows you to see all your numbers in real time, taking that instant gratification a little bit further with its chat capabilities. As a website administrator, you can live chat with users on your site.
It also works for tracking hits from specific campaigns or promotions and can differentiate clicks from different sources that lead to the same URL destination.
When it relaunched in March, Hootsuite Analytics gave itself a facelift and incorporated several new technologies especially useful for businesses.
More basic analytics software allows you to see, for example, how many visitors get to your site via Twitter. But the Hootsuite dashboard now allows for customised, highly-specific reports that help you understand your company's Twitter follower growth and the demographics behind the Facebook users who 'like' your business' page.
This service not only shortens URLs to streamline your Twitter content, but it also lets you track links to see what's getting clicked and how many people are sharing it.
When you shorten a link, you can see how many other users click it, how many other people have shared it, and who those users are. This one comes in very handy for gauging your impact through social media, particularly in the Twittersphere.
Facebook Insights allows page administrators to see how the pages they manage fare.
You can see who is engaging with your company's fan page (in terms of demographics of users and user growth), who's consuming content on the page, and who's creating it. As the owner of your fan page, you can access an easy-to-read dashboard to view all the stats.
PageLever is the two-man operation born out of frustration with the tools Facebook created in-house. With a clear goal in mind, the two founders set out to build a more focused tool to gauge and engage Facebook fans on companies' pages.
This analytics tool helps you shift your efforts where they'll be most effective, garnering you more fan page views, more fans, and more on-page engagement by offering you only specific and useful metrics. Rates start at $34 per month, but a two-week trial is available at no charge.
PeopleBrowsr is a step beyond the do-it-yourself theme of some other analytics and tracking tools, but it's aim matches your company's goal: to execute successful social media campaigns that yield high return for their clients (which, by the way, also include big names like Comcast and Sony).
Features include real-time results and opportunities to engage directly with users, as well as comprehensive social media analytics. Pricing starts at $149 per month, but a free seven-day trial could help you decide whether it's worth it for your company to invest.
Klout is a social media analytics tool with a twist: It assigns you something like a credit score based on your success across a variety of social media channels (think: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and more).
Understanding your company's Klout score will, in turn, help you realise the most effective strategies rather than dedicating hours you don't have to online campaigns that don't work. By pointing you in the right direction, you streamline office operations and hone your strategy to make it exponentially more effective.
