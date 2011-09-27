Why You Need 8 Different Tools To Track Your Social Media Success

Mashable CEO Pete Cashmore

Photo: By Wendy Piersall on Flickr

Most people would think you only need one tool — say, Google Analytics — to measure how well your company is doing.But at last week’s Online News Association conference in Boston, we learned that Mashable uses 8 tools to track its social media initiatives — which we caught sight of via this Instagram posted on Twitter over the weekend.



You can use this short tutorial as a guide to improve your brand.

