How to make sure you're wearing the right shoes for your suit

Dennis Green, Samantha Lee

You probably have an assortment of suits and dress shoes in your closet. But do you know which ones you can wear together?

To answer that question, we’ve created a handy graphic that spells it out for you super clearly and distinctly.

After all, there’s no secret to figuring out when your suits and shoes match — it’s really just memorization.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

