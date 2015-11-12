How to master the perfect nap

Photo: Christopher Furlong/ Getty.

Napping gets a bad rap.

A common accusation is that it’s only for a certain type of person, like children, seniors or worst of all, the lazy. Those who are at a productive age, but lack the will to get through a full day without dozing off.

Another misconception is that if we were to just get a good night sleep, we wouldn’t need to nap.

However, since the late 1980s science has honed in on the value of napping, showing time and again that it should be a tool in the arsenal of anyone who values better, more productive days. Among its chief benefits, napping boosts performance, enhances mention function and improves psychological wellbeing.

In other words, the humble nap will help you get more stuff done later that day, and make you feel a whole lot better in the process.

However not all naps are created equal and you have to know exactly when, where, and how long to nap for. This guide provides all the information you need.

This article was originally published on Art of Wellbeing. See the original here.

