How To Master The Art Of The Follow-Up

Bianca Male
ninja

Photo: scion_cho via Flickr

Knowing how to follow up effectively is crucial for anyone in business.If you’re not 100% confident in your skills, marketing expert John Jantsch offers some excellent tips for improving your strategy in his latest blog post.

And following up doesn’t mean just calling up a customer who has expressed interest; Jantsch writes, “Consistent communication by virtue of relevant follow-up is more of a way of life than a tactic.

Here are some of the highlights from his post, in summary:

  • Follow prospective customers’ social media activity, and respond in kind. “Few things allow you to start connecting faster than follow-up that’s informed,” Jantsch advises.
  • Make it standard to get feedback from your current customers after any transaction, furthering your opportunities for communication.
  • Keep in regular contact with your suppliers and vendors, updating them with what’s going on at your business; they can be great agents for referrals. 
  • Be sure to consistently and regularly update your staff on your business’s marketing strategy, branding message, and follow-up process.

