How To Master The Art Of The Follow-Up

Photo: scion_cho via Flickr
Knowing how to follow up effectively is crucial for anyone in business.If you’re not 100% confident in your skills, marketing expert John Jantsch offers some excellent tips for improving your strategy in his latest blog post.
And following up doesn’t mean just calling up a customer who has expressed interest; Jantsch writes, “Consistent communication by virtue of relevant follow-up is more of a way of life than a tactic.“
Here are some of the highlights from his post, in summary:
- Follow prospective customers’ social media activity, and respond in kind. “Few things allow you to start connecting faster than follow-up that’s informed,” Jantsch advises.
- Make it standard to get feedback from your current customers after any transaction, furthering your opportunities for communication.
- Keep in regular contact with your suppliers and vendors, updating them with what’s going on at your business; they can be great agents for referrals.
- Be sure to consistently and regularly update your staff on your business’s marketing strategy, branding message, and follow-up process.
Continue reading over at the Duct Tape Marketing blog >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.