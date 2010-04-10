How To Master The Art Of The Follow-Up

Photo: scion_cho via Flickr

Knowing how to follow up effectively is crucial for anyone in business.If you’re not 100% confident in your skills, marketing expert John Jantsch offers some excellent tips for improving your strategy in his latest blog post.



And following up doesn’t mean just calling up a customer who has expressed interest; Jantsch writes, “Consistent communication by virtue of relevant follow-up is more of a way of life than a tactic.“

Here are some of the highlights from his post, in summary:

Follow prospective customers’ social media activity, and respond in kind. “Few things allow you to start connecting faster than follow-up that’s informed,” Jantsch advises.

Make it standard to get feedback from your current customers after any transaction, furthering your opportunities for communication.

Keep in regular contact with your suppliers and vendors, updating them with what’s going on at your business; they can be great agents for referrals.

Be sure to consistently and regularly update your staff on your business’s marketing strategy, branding message, and follow-up process.

