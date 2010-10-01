How To Make Your Product Attractive To All Types Of People

This individual will have a slow and relaxed pace and may be dressed in compliance and wearing comfortable shoes. Style is not as important. This is the person who may not look you straight in the eye at first, is a little more reserved and has a soft handshake. This person is a team player and most likely will not be a decision maker, but is usually the person that can put you in touch with the decision maker. His or her behaviour pattern is supporting and direct, and his or her pace is slow and relaxed, with an appearance of being casual in compliance.

A typical job for this personality type is teacher, nurse, social worker or administrative and/or executive assistant. Their workspace is personal, relaxed and friendly. His or her source of security is friendship and support. This person's fear is set in change; hence, known as the steady dove. He or she measures personal worth by depth of relationships and compatibility. His or her internal motivator is being needed and involved.

Some strengths for this type of prospect are listening, teamwork and follow-through. Some weaknesses may be that he or she may be oversensitive, slow to start, and occasionally have a lack of goal setting. This person is easily irritated by impatient and insensitive people such as Edgar Done (eagle) or Emma Hope (peacock). Under stress, this type of prospect becomes submissive to others and can be indecisive. The dove doesn't make decisions alone and her motivation comes from being accepted.

What I have not shared with you is what is known as the 'attack dove.' The dove personality is complacent in nature and holds most everything inside. If you are to anger this type of person, you may not even know it.

However, once she draws the line on how much she is willing to accept from a person, she'll just walk away. You may not ever know what you did to cause this disconnect, but it will be permanent.

When approaching someone who appears to be Alley McMate, or a dove personality type, it may be wiser to talk in a lower, calm voice and not directly approach this person too quickly. This person likes interaction after getting to know, like and trust you and the company. The person is not usually a decision maker and dislikes confrontation. Use words such as 'like,' 'feel,' 'relationship' and so on when talking to this person.