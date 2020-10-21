How to mark messages as unread on the Signal secure-messaging app for Android and iPhone

Chrissy Montelli
Tony Anderson/Getty Images

Marking a message as unread is an increasingly common function of messaging apps. The secure-messaging app Signal is one such app that offers the feature.

While Signal can’t mark messages as unread via its desktop iteration, you can still mark messages as unread in the Android and iPhone versions of the platform.

How to mark a message as unread on Signal using an Android

1. Open the Signal app and sign in if necessary.

2. In your list of conversations, tap and hold on the one you wish to mark as unread.

3. Tap on the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderTap the three dots in the upper right corner.

4. Tap “Mark as unread.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect ‘Mark as unread.’

Your message will now have a badge, most likely resembling a coloured dot, to indicate that the message is unread.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderThe blue dot indicates that the message is unread.

To mark a message as read, simply open the message by tapping on it, or follow steps 1 to 3 above using a conversation that has previously been marked as unread, and tap “Mark as read” for step 4.

How to mark a message as unread on Signal using an iPhone

1. Open the Signal app and sign in if necessary.

2. In your list of conversations, tap and hold on the one you wish to mark as unread, then swipe your finger toward the right side of your screen.

3. Tap on the “Unread” icon that appears.

Signal4Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business InsiderAfter swiping your finger toward the right, tap ‘Unread.’

Your message will now have a badge, most likely resembling a coloured dot, to indicate that the message is unread. To mark a message as read, simply open the message by tapping on it, or follow steps 1 and 2 above using a conversation that has previously been marked as unread, and tap “Read” for step 3.

