How to mark messages as unread on the Signal secure-messaging app for Android and iPhone

You can mark any message as unread on Signal in the Android and iPhone versions of the secure-messaging app.

Signal is available on Android, iPhone and desktop devices, but its desktop version lacks the ability to mark messages as unread.

Marking a message as unread is an increasingly common function of messaging apps. The secure-messaging app Signal is one such app that offers the feature.

While Signal can’t mark messages as unread via its desktop iteration, you can still mark messages as unread in the Android and iPhone versions of the platform.

How to mark a message as unread on Signal using an Android



1. Open the Signal app and sign in if necessary.

2. In your list of conversations, tap and hold on the one you wish to mark as unread.

3. Tap on the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the three dots in the upper right corner.

4. Tap “Mark as unread.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Mark as unread.’

Your message will now have a badge, most likely resembling a coloured dot, to indicate that the message is unread.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider The blue dot indicates that the message is unread.

To mark a message as read, simply open the message by tapping on it, or follow steps 1 to 3 above using a conversation that has previously been marked as unread, and tap “Mark as read” for step 4.

How to mark a message as unread on Signal using an iPhone



1. Open the Signal app and sign in if necessary.

2. In your list of conversations, tap and hold on the one you wish to mark as unread, then swipe your finger toward the right side of your screen.

3. Tap on the “Unread” icon that appears.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider After swiping your finger toward the right, tap ‘Unread.’

Your message will now have a badge, most likely resembling a coloured dot, to indicate that the message is unread. To mark a message as read, simply open the message by tapping on it, or follow steps 1 and 2 above using a conversation that has previously been marked as unread, and tap “Read” for step 3.

