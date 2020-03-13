How to mark all Gmail as read to clear up your inbox of unread emails

Jarretera/Shutterstock It’s a simple process to mark all Gmail emails as read.

You can easily mark all Gmail as read, though the process will differ depending on how many emails you have, and how many of those you wish to mark as read.

You can do an all-inclusive action, to mark every single email in your inbox as read, or you can limit the action to your most recent 50 emails or select batches of emails.

Whether you’ve just returned to an out-of-control inbox after time off, or you want a fresh slate without risking deletion, marking emails as read can be a good place to start taking back your digital space.

In Gmail, you have the option to mark all of the emails in your inbox as read at once, or you can limit the action to the first page, which is capped at 50 emails.

Either way, here’s how to mark all Gmail emails as read.

How to mark all Gmail emails as read

This is the fastest, easiest way to mark all of your emails as read:

1. Go to mail.google.com and log in, if necessary.

2. Select all emails by clicking the box icon at the left end of of the toolbar, and clicking “All.”

3. You will then see a notification at the top, stating that “All 50 conversations on this page are selected. Select all XXX conversations in inbox,” where the last part should appear as a link.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click on the hyperlink part.

4. Click on the link and select “Mark as read.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Select ‘Mark as read.’

How to mark selected Gmail emails as read

1. Tick the box in the top toolbar to select all of the emails in your first page, or select individual emails by checking the boxes next to each message.

2. Select the “Mark as read” icon from the top toolbar.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select the ‘Mark as read’ icon.

