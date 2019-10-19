How to mark all emails as read on your iPhone in 4 steps

Emma Witman
NurPhoto/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to mark all emails as read on your iPhone if your inbox is filling up too quickly.

The average email inbox is inundated with clutter.

For many of us, inboxes are so overstuffed with junk that we hardly have the time to open – much less unsubscribe to – all of the extraneous dispatches.

But rather than wade through the weeds of unopened emails, you can swiftly mark them all as read, wiping the slate clean of unread emails.

Here are four simple steps to mark read for all your emails on your iPhone:

How to mark all emails as read on an iPhone

1. Open your iPhone’s Mail app.

2. Tap “Edit” in the top right corner.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou’ll see that the email messages are unread by the blue dot on the left side. Tap edit to change that.

3. “Select All” will appear in the top left where the word “Mailboxes” previously was. Tap it.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderTap on Select All in the top left corner.

4. Tap “Mark” in the bottom left, then “Mark as Read.”

Emma Witman/Business InsiderA grey checkmark on the left will indicate that the messages are selected — then tap Mark as Read.

You’re all set – although depending on how extensively your inbox needs to be pruned, you may have to do some more legwork to mark older emails as read.

