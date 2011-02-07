Here's How To Convince Customers You Have An Army Of Workers

Without an accounting and bookkeeping department, someone needs to handle your paperwork. If you're good with numbers, you can take it into your own hands, but what happens when you need to crank out that report for your new client before the end of the day?

A CPA can help record and track your time as well as process your invoices, and many of them take on individual clients. One site, outsourcing.org, provides a list of offshore firms looking for clients on a daily basis. And if you're weary of offshore firms and want to keep your business information private, web-based programs such as freshbooks.com offer invoicing, time tracking and client information storage as well as many other options that will only be accessible by you.

To store your documents digitally so your living room doesn't fill up with papers and filing cabinets, programs like DocumentMall and Digitech ImageSilo offer digital storage options for as low as $50 a month, depending on your specific needs. There are many digital copiers that can act as scanners to turn your paper documents into digital files.