How To Manage Every Personality Type

Richard Feloni, Skye Gould, Paul Tieger
Bi graphics riverSkye Gould/Business InsiderThe Personality Type system is based on traits originally developed by Carl Jung.

Experienced managers know that there’s not a single management style that works on every type of employee. An approach that motivates one may have the opposite effect on another.

That’s why we turned to Paul Tieger, CEO of SpeedReading People and coauthor of “Do What You Are: Discover the Perfect Career for You Through the Secrets of Personality Type,” which has sold more than 1 million copies over five editions.

Tieger has spent 30 years advising companies and individuals on how to manage according to personality type to maximise team effectiveness.

Tieger uses a system that is based on the 16 Myers-Briggs personality types — which were themselves based on the work of pioneering psychotherapist Carl Jung — but is unaffiliated with the official Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test.

He’s used his experience to develop a system called TeamWorks that identifies each personality type’s strengths and weaknesses and offers insight into how to motivate, provide feedback, and retain employees of every type.

You can have your employees determine which personality type best characterises them, and then develop a management style suited to their needs.

Tieger has collected the main points for each type to help you get started.

First, determine where your employees fit in to each of the four categories.

Stay strictly logical with ESTJs.

Reward ISTJs with more challenges.

Avoid a heavy hand with ESFJs.

Be specific with ISFJs.

Help develop the leadership qualities of ENTJs.

Clearly outline objectives for INTJs.

Make ENFJs feel connected to the entire team.

Take your time with INFJs.

Keep things fun for ESTPs.

Make things practical for ISTPs.

Keep ESFPs tied to a set schedule.

Walk ISFPs through the details.

Be direct with ENTPs.

Keep INTPs challenged.

Give ENFPs room to express themselves.

Always acknowledge good work from INFPs.

