9 Tricks For Eating Everything You Want On Thanksgiving Without Guilt

A typical Thanksgiving meal has thousands of calories.

It’s annoying to compromise taste for the sake of trimming calories, so here’s our strategy for a guilt-free feast: Focus on ways to get more nutrients into your meal and a few preparation techniques that will prevent overeating without having to count every morsel of food.

We’ll also settle the great debate over white and dark meat — is one really healthier than the other?

Read on to find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.