This tiny, cheap miracle device can solve the most annoying thing about wearing winter sweaters

Everyone’s favourite woolly winter layer has a dark side.

Too much wear (or too cheap a fabric), and a sweater’s knit fibres come loose, bunching up and gathering in spots. This unsightly look is known as “pilling.”

Many take this predicament as a sign the sweater has reached the end of its lifespan — but fear not, there is a solution!

A “sweater stone” is a small block of volcanic pumice rock, which you can find at major retailers and on Amazon for about $10.

It’s extremely light and porous, and though the stone feels soft to the touch, the cells inside have sharper edges, which pull and cut the pills marring your knit.

All you have to do to use it is lay your garment on a flat surface and brush the stone along the afflicted areas. The pills will fall right off.

Be warned: The sweater stone can sometimes leave some surfaces fuzzy, and since you are literally removing part of the sweater, it definitely won’t increase its longevity or durability.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.