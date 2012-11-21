A Simple Recipe For Do-It-Yourself Twinkies

Photo: Nicko’s Kitchen

When news broke Monday that beloved treat-maker Hostess would not be forced to shutdown after all, Americans breathed a joint sigh of relief.But given the fact that Hostess’ future is still pretty much swaying in the balance, it’s probably in our best interest to buck up and be prepared for the worst.



It’s easy enough to make Twinkies yourself in a few steps. Nicko of the popular YouTube channel Nicko’s Kitchen has posted a complete demo online.

All you need is a Twinkie pan, a few ingredients and you’re good to go.

We’ve posted the full recipe with Nicko’s permission below.

What you’ll need:

1/2 cup Self Raising flour

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 eggs

3/4 cup caster sugar

Filling:

3/4 cup caster sugar

1 tablespoon corn syrup

3 egg whites

pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

THE BATTER: mix 1/2 cup self-rising flour, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix 2 tablespoons milk, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter. Pop it in the microwave until the butter melts (about 15-20 seconds). Let it cool.

While the butter mix cools, add the whites of five eggs (save the yolks for later) into a mixing bowl. Mix the whites on high until they for stiff peaks.

Now, add your butter mixture into the dry ingredients and stir in the five leftover egg yolks. Lastly, toss in the egg whites and fold them in very gently with a soft spoon or spatula.

Pour the batter into the Twinkie tray, filling each section up about halfway. Bake at 350 degrees (F) for 13 to 14 minutes.

THE FROSTING: While the twinkles bake, put a small sauce pan on the stove (no heat yet). Add in 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon corn syrup, a pinch of salt, 3 egg whites, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir on low heat for a few minutes until sugar dissolves.

Pour the frosting into a mixing bowl. Beginning on a slow speed, work your way up to high and mix for about 7 minutes. It should come out light and fluffy, kind of like a merengue.

To Fill: Carve out three holes in the bottom of the twinkles with a tooth pick. Be gentle! Pack the frosting into a piping bag and fill each hole with frosting.

Bon Apetit!

