How To Make Your Own Twinkies

When news broke today that beloved treat-maker Hostess would not be forced to shutdown after all, Americans breathed a joint sigh of relief. The Twinkie was saved!
But given the fact that Hostess’ future is still pretty much swaying in the balance, it’s probably in our best interest to buck up and be prepared for the worst.
It’s easy enough to make Twinkies yourself in a few simple steps. Nicko of the popular YouTube channel Nicko’s Kitchen has posted a complete video demo online.
All you need is a Twinkie pan, a few ingredients and you’re good to go.
We’ve posted the full recipe with Nicko’s permission below.
Nicko’s Twinkies:
BATTER:
1/2 cup Self Raising flour
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons milk
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 eggs
3/4 cup caster sugar
FILLING:
3/4 cup caster sugar
1 tablespoon corn syrup
3 egg whites
pinch salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
THE BATTER: Mix 1/2 cup self-rising flour, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, mix 2 tablespoons milk, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract and 4 tablespoons of unsalted butter. Then nuke it until the butter melts (15-20 seconds). Let it cool.
While the butter mix cools, add the whites of five eggs (save the yolks for later) into a mixing bowl.
Now, add your butter/milk mixture to the dry ingredients. Then stir in five egg yolks left over from when you separated the egg whites earlier.
Dump the batter into the Twinkie tray, covering about half of each section. Bake at 350 degrees (F) for 13 to 14 minutes.
THE FROSTING: While the twinkles bake, put a small sauce pan on the stove (no heat yet). Add in 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon corn syrup, a pinch of salt, 3 egg whites, and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir on low heat for a few minutes until sugar dissolves.
Throw everything back into your mixing bowl. Start on slow and work your way up to super fast for about 7 minutes.
