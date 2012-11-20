How To Make Your Own Twinkies

Photo: Nicko’s Kitchen

When news broke today that beloved treat-maker Hostess would not be forced to shutdown after all, Americans breathed a joint sigh of relief. The Twinkie was saved!



But given the fact that Hostess’ future is still pretty much swaying in the balance, it’s probably in our best interest to buck up and be prepared for the worst.

It’s easy enough to make Twinkies yourself in a few simple steps. Nicko of the popular YouTube channel Nicko’s Kitchen has posted a complete video demo online.

All you need is a Twinkie pan, a few ingredients and you’re good to go.

We’ve posted the full recipe with Nicko’s permission below.

Nicko’s Twinkies:

BATTER:

1/2 cup Self Raising flour

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 eggs

3/4 cup caster sugar

FILLING:

3/4 cup caster sugar

1 tablespoon corn syrup

3 egg whites

pinch salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

