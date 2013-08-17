STEP BY STEP: How To Make Your Own Rum

First off, this is illegal. But if you must, you must.

Redditor preggit posted a great step-by-step explainer of how to distill your own rum (via Imgur user Charmandler88, who made the batch legally in New Zealand).

But be warned: “You have the potential to create poison if you do it wrong,” preggit writes in the thread. “If you just run it through the still twice and don’t discard the first few milliliters, you may get methanol which is poisonous and potentially fatal.”

From acquiring molasses to pouring in yeast to letting it age, check out how to make DIY rum below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.