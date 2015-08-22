Here's how to easily make your own hilarious GIFs

Though the internet still can’t decide how to properly pronounce the word GIF, there is one thing we know for certain: the animated clips are tons of fun.

Now, thanks to a new app, Giphy Cam, it’s super easy to make your own.

Here’s how to make your own GIFs using Giphy Cam.

Download and open the app. Sorry Android users, the app is currently only available on iOS.

Next, select one of the filters to add to your GIF. There are lots of options to choose from, like these trippy glasses.

Or this merry band of musical cats.

Once you’ve decided on a filter, press the red button in the middle of the screen to record. Tap the button once for “burst mode,” which will take several photographs in quick succession to create your GIF. Or you can press and hold to record a short video.

From there, you’ll be able to save your GIF or share it with your friends on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Madison Malone Kircher

Here’s the finished product.



If you’re still in need of some inspiration, just search Twitter for the hashtag #GiphyCam. Here are a few of our favourites.