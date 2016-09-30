How to make your own footy finals food, including pies

Who kicked all the pies? Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Rebecca Sullivan, runs Dirty Girl Kitchen, an Adelaide-based organisation dedicated to instilling what she calls “granny skills” in the next generation of home cooks.

Her recipes are simple and easy, so anyone can tackle dishes they loved eating when they were growing up.

With grand final season upon us, she shares her recipes for the best home-cooked footy food.

Meat Pie

Makes 1 large pie to share

Meat pie by Rebecca Sullivan

Pie pastry

Ingredients

250g plain flour, plus extra for rolling

140g cold unsalted butter, roughly cubed

1 large egg yolk

1 small egg whisked with 1 tbsp milk, for the egg wash

Method

TIP: It is fine to make the pastry the day before, so long as you take it out of the fridge at least an hour before prepping the pie and bring it to room temperature.

Blitz the flour and a pinch of fine sea salt together for a few seconds in a food processor, then add the butter and blitz again until the mixture looks like coarse breadcrumbs. Whisk together the egg yolk and 3 tbsp water and mix in with the pastry until it forms a ball. Wrap in cling film and leave it to rest in the fridge for at least one hour.

Pie filling

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large brown onion, finely chopped

500g lean beef or lamb mince, half and half is great too

1 can kidney beans, drained

1 tablespoon cornflour

3/4 cup Beef stock

1/2 cup tomato sauce

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons barbecue sauce

1 teaspoon Vegemite

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Add the oil to saucepan heated to medium then add onion and cook until soft. Turn up the heat a little and add mince, making sure to break it up into small bits. Cook until just browned, stirring with a wooden spoon often so it does not stick to the pan.

Mix cornflour and 1 tablespoon of stock to form a paste, add to mince, then slowly add the remaining stock. Add the rest of the sauces and spices as well as the Vegemite and drained beans to mince mix. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for about 5-10 minutes or until thick. Remove the bay leaf and stand aside to cool whilst you prep pie dish.

Preheat oven to 200°C or 180°C for fan forced. Place a baking tray into oven. Grease your pie pan with a little butter.

Once the pastry is at room temperature, roll it out thinly on a well floured surface. Invert a 28-30x23cm, 6.5cm deep pie dish on to the pastry. Always add an extra 1-2cm all round for hang, then use the dish as a guide to cut out the pastry lid. Make sure you have hang on the lid too.

Once you have the base in and your filling is cool, spoon in the meat mixture to come level with the top of the dish. Don’t overfill. Brush the pastry rim with a little water, then drape the pastry lid over it, pinching the edges to seal.

Make four tiny slashes in the lid of the pie (middle), then brush with the egg wash. Bake for 35-45 minutes until the pastry is golden brown, turning the heat down 10-20º after about 20 minutes.

Remove the pie from the oven and leave it to rest for around 10 minutes before cutting into it. Don’t forget the tomato sauce to serve.

Ricotta Pies

Serves 6

Ricotta pies

Ingredients

600 g ricotta

2 tablespoons grated parmesan

1 heaped tablespoon green pickled peppercorns

a pinch of good-quality salt

a handful of roughly chopped basil

4 large zucchinis (or spring greens)

a large splash of olive oil

squeeze of lemon

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Oil six small moulds or ramekins. Muffin trays also work well.

Combine the ricotta, parmesan, peppercorns and salt, blending the mixture as little as possible. Mix in the basil.

Spoon the ricotta mixture into the oiled moulds and bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden brown around the top edge.

Meanwhile, slice the zucchini super finely and lightly sauté the slices in the olive oil. Once cooked give them a squeeze of lemon.

Remove the ricotta pies from the moulds and serve them with the fried zucchini. These are also fabulous cold for breakfast the next day.

OR given I am learning all about Southern cuisine here – Here is my Southern Feast : GREAT brunch

Sticky Cola Ribs with mas and kholrabi slaw

Serves 2-3

Cola ribs, mash and slaw

Ingredients

1 large brown onion – finely chopped or grated

3 cloves garlic

1 cup brown sugar

750ml Coke or Pepsi (don’t use diet or sugar free cola)

2 tablespoons Soy Sauce

Juice of 1 Lemon

1 kg Free range beef or pork ribs

Method

Set oven on low – 140C. Pop the onion and garlic in a deep baking pan. Mix the sugar, soy, coke, & lemon juice together in a bowl. Pop the into the baking pan. Pour the coke mix over all the ribs. Place in the over for 3 to 3.5 hours until the sauce is sticky and thick.

Kohlrabi coleslaw

Ingredients

1 large kholrabi white or purple, peeled and grated

5 large carrots, peeled and grated

1/4 green savoy cabbage, sliced finely

1 cup good quality grated cheddar

1 tablespoon wholegrain mustard

1/4 cup good quality or homemade mayonaise

salt and pepper to taste

Method

Into a large bowl mix all of the cut veg. Add cheese and condiments and mix thoroughly. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Perfect mash

6 large potatoes – King Edward are great

5 ml thick cream

2 large knobs of butter

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2–3 tablespoons truffle oil (optional)

Peel the potatoes and chop them into chunks. Put in a saucepan, add water to cover and bring to the boil. Boil gently until soft enough to mash. Drain well, add all the other ingredients and mash with a hand blender for the perfect texture.

