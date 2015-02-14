9 ways to make your Mac feel like new again

Your computer will never feel as fast as the day you bought it.
But there are plenty of things you can do to keep it running smoothly and even improve its performance.
Macs aren’t cheap, so why not spend time getting the most out of your investment?
One of the best ways to make your Mac faster is by installing a solid state hard drive if you don't have one already. They start at around $50 and will extend the life of your computer by years. But be warned -- it's not easy, and you'll have to buy special screwdrivers and a hard drive connector. (See below for links.)
Here's where you buy special screwdrivers and a hard drive connector. Here's a tutorial on how to install a solid state drive.
Another way to keep your Mac running smoothly is by limiting its login items. Go to System Preferences and then to 'Users & Groups' where you can remove and programs you don't want running in the background when you boot up.
The Activity Monitor is great way to track what your Mac is using its processing power for. You can quit anything that looks fishy or unhelpful with the button in the upper-left corner.
A full hard drive is a sad hard drive. Keep unnecessary files on an external drive or delete what you don't need. AppCleaner is a good way to delete unwanted programs. (Download link below.)
Having too many browser tabs open will slow your computer to a crawl. The xTab Chrome extension will limit the number of tabs you can open at one time. (Download link below.)
Staying current with OS X will keep your Mac running smoothly. You can check for updates by hitting Apple icon, followed by 'Software Update.'
The Genius Bar specialists I've talked to say reinstalling your operating system about once a year will boost your Mac's performance.
