How To Make Your IPhone Spooky For Halloween

Steve Kovach

One of the accessibility settings in your iPhone is a mode that changes the colours displayed on your screen to appear readable for the visually impaired.

But it also splashes everything on your screen with Halloween-like colours. It’s a neat trick if you want to make your iPhone spooky for Halloween.

Here’s how to do it.

Go to Settings.

Make iphone spookyScreenshot

Tap General.

Make iphone spookyScreenshot

Tap Accessibility.

Make iphone spookyScreenshot

Tap the switch for Invert Colours. (You can also simply ask Siri to “invert colours.”)

Make iphone spookyScreenshot

Boo(m)! Your iPhone is now spooky for Halloween!

Spooky iphone 5Steve Kovach/Business Insider

