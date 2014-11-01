How To Make Your IPhone Spooky For Halloween

One of the accessibility settings in your iPhone is a mode that changes the colours displayed on your screen to appear readable for the visually impaired.

But it also splashes everything on your screen with Halloween-like colours. It’s a neat trick if you want to make your iPhone spooky for Halloween.

Here’s how to do it.

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Accessibility.

Tap the switch for Invert Colours. (You can also simply ask Siri to “invert colours.”)

Boo(m)! Your iPhone is now spooky for Halloween!

