How To Make Your IPhone Spooky For Halloween

You may not be wearing a costume to the office today, but that doesn’t mean your iPhone can’t get into the Halloween spirit.

If you want to add a spooky touch to your iPhone, you can invert the colours it displays under Settings. This setting is normally for the visually impaired, but it also happens to make your phone look pretty scary.

Here’s how to do it.

Go to Settings and tap General.

Then go to Accessibility.

Flip the Invert Colours switch to green.

BOO!

Hat tip to Ryan Lizza for pointing this out!

