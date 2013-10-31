How To Make Your IPhone Spooky For Halloween

Steve Kovach

You may not be wearing a costume to the office today, but that doesn’t mean your iPhone can’t get into the Halloween spirit.

If you want to add a spooky touch to your iPhone, you can invert the colours it displays under Settings. This setting is normally for the visually impaired, but it also happens to make your phone look pretty scary.

Here’s how to do it.

Go to Settings and tap General.

Iphone ios 7 settingsScreenshot

Then go to Accessibility.

Iphone general settingsScreenshot

Flip the Invert Colours switch to green.

Accessibility settings iphoneScreenshot

BOO!

Spooky iphone 5Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Hat tip to Ryan Lizza for pointing this out!

