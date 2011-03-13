HOW TO: Make Your iPhone More Like Android

iOS does a lot of things very, very well, but if there were one place where it fails pretty miserably it's how it handles notifications. No matter what kind of notification you get, be it SMS or an alarm clock, iOS gives you the same annoying blue dialogue box that interrupts whatever you're doing. If you're sick of notifications getting in your way, MobileNotifier is an excellent solution.

This is a jailbreak hack, so you're out of luck if you're sticking with a jailed device. If you need a reason to jailbreak, this is a good one.

MobileNotifier handles notifications similarly to the way Android does--by keeping them in an always-accessible drawer and by notifying you without interruption so you can continue doing what you're doing. When you receive a text message, for example, a little bar will pop up top to let you know that you've received a notification. You can leave it up there for as long as you need and dismiss it (or act on it) whenever you want. To see all of your notifications (or to clear them), you just need to double tap the home button and you'll see your notifications drawer (as well as multi-tasking mode). If you'd like to set up MobileNotifier (and you should), follow our instructions here.