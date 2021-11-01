How to create flow in your home office to stimulate cognitive productivity

The spatial flow of your home workspace can affect your productivity and mental functions throughout the workday, according to an interior designer. Jordan Moss for Insider

From myriad distractions to ongoing responsibilities, working from home presents its own set of challenges. But you can overcome many of them by reworking the flow of your workspace to foster productivity and mental clarity.

Spatial flow in interior design can refer to several things, notably how different rooms are arranged and how you move throughout them (like hallways and corridors), as well as how they’re painted and decorated.

Using these elements to form a cohesive space can provide psychological benefits derived in part from the work of neural cells that help form a cognitive map, or a mental representation and processing of your surroundings.

Designing a space that spurs efficiency establishes your cognitive map’s spatial coding, helping you form an automatic response to an environment.

Basically, giving your home the right flow to optimize productivity wires your brain to invoke that sense of productive capability whenever you’re sitting or moving throughout it.

Your workspace design should help optimize your efficiency. Peterschreiber.media/Getty Images

Furniture placement affects the flow of your space and work productivity

Amy Farnum, an interior designer who owns Inspired Design Inc., told Insider about several ways you can alter the flow of your space to boost creativity and mental performance.

One way is to incorporate natural scenery. Farnum said that looking at nature encourages you to reflect while giving your mind a moment to heal. This, in turn, could make you more efficient. A great way to do this is by orienting your desk toward a window.

Incorporating nature-inspired art, arranged in a way that evokes balance and stability, is another alternative. Farnum also suggested bringing a live plant into your workspace. Caring for a life source is a great way to momentarily escape from straining work activities and give your mind a restorative break, she explained.

Letting sunlight into your work area is one way to create a sense of flow, openness, and clarity. Josep Gutierrez/Getty Images

You can create opportunities for natural flow and movement in your home

In addition to arranging your desk in a particular way, you can create natural opportunities for flow and movement as you work. Instead of having everything you need within reach, like your laptop charger or a dry-erase board with a daily to-do list, Farnum recommended designing your space so that some tasks require you to get up and move.

“You can walk to get up for a moment, stretch your legs, and take that pickup breather away from the screen,” Farnum said, adding that exercise is a great way to help your mind self-restore.

Farnum also suggested getting into the habit of clearing your workspace at the end of the day. A clear desk can help improve mental clarity and promote physical, visual, and cognitive flow. Find a place, like a drawer or a cabinet, where you can tuck away your piled-up desk items to start the next day with a clean slate.

Bright colors such as orange can evoke energy, which can boost your productivity. Bojanstory/Getty Images

Catering to your senses of sight and smell can also establish spatial flow

Color is another tool to create flow in your workspace. The key is to choose the right hues for your work area and the rest of your home. They don’t have to be the same shades, but they should be complementary and speak to you, Farnum said.

For some, this means using colors that create feelings of calmness, such as blue, blue-green, and blue-gray. Others may prefer energetic hues, such as orange and yellow. Opt for a palette that reflects your desired work environment.

When possible, allow sunlight to pour into your workspace. This brightens your home, making it feel bigger and more conducive to mobility. It can also help you feel in tune with your natural rhythms.

“The reason that I really like natural light over artificial light is because it connects us all to our circadian rhythm that we have within us,” Farnum told Insider.

Connecting with your body’s rhythm keeps you feeling refreshed, Farnum said, allowing for a clearer headspace and a sense of comfort within your surroundings.

The reason that I really like natural light over artificial light is because it connects us all to our circadian rhythm that we have within us.

Don’t underestimate the power of smell when establishing flow in your workspace either. An easy way to converge movement and fragrance is to arrange decor that emits pleasurable scents – such as candles, air fresheners, and wall plugs – in a fixed direction.

For instance, you can set up diffusers that lead from your bedroom to your workspace. Those scents can evoke sensations that kick-start you in the morning and help you get through the workday once you settle into your work area.

“It’s all to get yourself into a healthy rhythm, and those scents will really help support you with what you want to feel,” Farnum told Insider. She recommended citrus notes to help you get going and lavender ones for when you need to wind down.