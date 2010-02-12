How To Make Your Google Buzz Follower Lists Private

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b74499d00000000002b5221/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="How to make your buzz followers private" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Google Buzz has a privacy flaw.



As a Google spokesperson asked us to put it:

“After you create your profile in Buzz, if you don’t edit any of the default settings, someone could visit your profile and see the people you email and chat with most (provided you didn’t edit this list during profile creation).“

We’ve prepared a step-by-step guide to making your Google Buzz follower lists private (and how to edit them, too).

If you don’t want people knowing who you chat and email with most, follow these steps >

