How To Make Your Content Go Viral (Secrets Of HuffPo And BuzzFeed Founder Jonah Peretti)

What do Mormons, mullets and maniacs have to do with the ultimate viral strategy?Jonah Peretti, founder of The Huffington Post and BuzzFeed, discloses his secrets in an excellent presentation that has itself gone viral.



Jonah’s secrets:

Engage those who are bored at work

Pursue the mullet strategy: business upfront, party in the back!

Big Seed Marketing – pay for the seed, optimise for viral lift

Maniacs – target crazy people, not couch potatos

Mormonism – quality is not enough, build evangelism into your ideas

