This three-ingredient mac and cheese takes just 10 minutes and beats all other recipes I’ve tried. Here’s how to make it.

Having used this technique many times over the last few years, what I love most is how simple it is.

6 ounces (170 grams) of macaroni (or any short pasta you have available)

6 ounces (170 grams) of cheddar cheese (I prefer a sharper cheddar)

6 ounces (180 milliliters) evaporated milk.

To make Kenji’s mac and cheese for two people, you’ll need:

Perhaps the best thing about this recipe is that it follows a simple ratio — however much pasta you need, you’ll need the same amount of cheese, and evaporated milk. Depending on how many people you’re cooking for, it’s easy to scale the recipe up and down.

Similarly, while the recipe calls for macaroni, feel free to use any short pasta shape available. Having tested this recipe numerous times, I often use whatever I have at home and the pasta always comes out perfectly done.

However, do not substitute evaporated milk for condensed milk. While they both contain the same milk proteins that will make this recipe work, condensed milk is sweetened. Unless you want a sickly-sweet mac and cheese, make sure you pick up the right one from the grocery store.