'The world's healthiest burger' is made with these 50 ingredients

As people become increasingly conscious of what they are eating, more diners are skipping fast food for healthier options packed with nutrients.

But British nutritionist Libby Limon has come up with a mega-healthy alternative: a burger that’s made out of 50 ingredients that have names like “Wearnutkin ‘boursin’ cashew cheese” and “white matcha tea powder,” including 21 antioxidant superfoods.

The Nutri-burger, which Limon created for Groupon, is billed as the “the world’s healthiest burger” on the discount company’s website.

Limon’s creation substitutes of a grease-laden beef for a patty moulded out of beet, natto (a Japanese food made out of fermented soybeans), quinoa, and mushroom, sandwiched inside a matcha gluten-free brioche bun. Not only is the burger vegetarian — it’s gluten and dairy-free, too.

It also amounts to more than the recommended daily consumption of five fruits and vegetables, and over 100% of the recommended daily allowance for fibre, vitamins A and C, and iodine, according to the Groupon page.

The burger is available to “buy” for free on Groupon, where buyers can download a recipe for the burger to make at home.

Buying the burger recipe also enters users into a competition to win the chance to eat the burger in real life at Magpie and Stump, a pub in central London, where it will be served with sweet potato fries and a “chocolate” shake made with cacao, bee pollen, and activated nuts.

Here’s a list of all 55 ingredients that go into the meal (50 of which are used in the burger and the remaining five for the fries and shake).

Brown gluten free bread flour Matcha powder Stevia Fresh yeast Sugar Almond rice milk Water Organic egg Avocado oil Black sesame seeds Large red beet Red quinoa Red onion Garlic Cider vinegar Shiitake mushrooms Mustard seeds Natto Organic black beans Organic prunes Smoked paprika Wild oregano Ground white pepper Sichuan pepper Ground cumin Chaga powder Turmeric Shoney seaweed Coconut aminos Sumac Dijon mustard Duck egg Chia seeds Hemp protein powder Coconut oil Avocado Heritage tomato Kimchi Wearnutkin ‘boursin’ cashew cheese Watercress Purple sweet potatoes Orange sweet potatoes Black pepper Acai pulp Activated almonds Activated pecans Bee bread Bee pollen Cinnamon Cacao nibs White matcha tea powder Black raspberry powder Acai powder Maca powder Vanilla seeds

