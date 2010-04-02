Silicon Valley Has Its Own Penis Problem

Photo: Trishhhh via Flickr

In a recent guest post for Fortune, Theresia Gouw Ranzetta, a managing partner at VC firm Accel Partner, argues that Silicon Valley is way too male.She says the Valley isn’t really sexist, but that the nature of work there means that women have to really struggle to maintain both work and family life — most often to the detriment of their careers.



Ranzetta says that the major lack of racial diversity at the executive-level is a serious problem as well.

So she proposes three ways to ameliorate these issues. Her points, in summary:

1. We need more foreign entrepreneurs to start innovative companies and create more jobs in the U.S., a move supported by the proposal of the Startup Visa bill.

2. Work environments should be more flexible, and businesses should use their tech resources to allow all their employees to work anytime, from anywhere — a move that would facilitate the careers of working mothers, in particular.

3. We need to better encourage entrepreneurial values and traits in our kids, through more focus on science, tech, and maths courses in school, as well as more business-centered programs.

