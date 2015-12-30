How to make the perfect man bun in just 3 steps

Getty/Angela Weiss How to get a perfectly styled man bun like Jared Leto.

We at Business Insider aren’t recommending man buns — it’s a trendy style that’s already at least partially on it’s way out.

So we’re not saying you should do a man bun, but if you really want to, we’d like you to at least know how to do it properly.

Most guys don’t have a clue when it comes to long hair care — especially if they have never worn their hair long before.

The first thing to know about man buns is what kind of hair is able to be styled in that way. Your hair must be pretty long. An authentic man bun is usually around six or seven months of growth for a six to eight inch mane of hair. If you’re not there yet, the best you’re usually going to be able to do is a top knot, which isn’t an authentic man bun.

Once you have that, here’s what you’re going to need to do:

Step 1: (Re)discover conditioner

Now that there’s more hair on your head, you need to take care of it properly. The only-shampoo routine isn’t going to cut it anymore. Find a conditioner, and use it every time you wash your hair — which shouldn’t be as often as you think. Shampoo takes out all the moisture and oils from your hair, and conditioner puts it back. You also shouldn’t wash your hair as often, because the oil makes it easier to put it up in a bun

When you don’t have a lot of hair, you probably won’t notice much of a difference. However, if your mane is long and thick, your dried out hair is going to look messy. Invest in a conditioner.

Yes, this adds another step to your shower routine, but no one ever said this was going to be easy.

When you do step out of the shower, go easy with the drying. Excessive rubbing can make the hair frizzy and unmanageable.

Step 2: Apply product

Next, you’re going to want to rethink the product you’re applying to your hair. Only certain products, like styling cream or oils, will work. They will give your hair more body and tame it a bit giving it a flatter look. It won’t dramatically change the style of your hair to give it hold like it would if with shorter hair.

Once dry, massage the product thoughout your hair with your fingers making sure you coat it evenly. This also might take a little longer than you’re used to. Hairstylist Aaron Grenia, owner of IGK Salon in New York City, told Details that you shouldn’t use a comb at this stage, as that will end up looking too “dressy.”

Step 3: Put a bun on it

YouTube/GQ Magazine The perfect man bun should look something like this. No twists, just a one-time loop with a hair tie that’s the same colour as your hair.

Finally, it comes to styling it. Pull the hair straight back, at level that’s about even with your eyes, fold it over in half, and put an elastic hair tie over the folded part. The other option is to make the bun further on top of your head, near th crown. Most men elect not to tie the bun near the shoulders, as this has a more feminine and messy look.

Make sure when you pull the hair back, your grip is not too tight, as that could lead to hair loss.

And that’s it!

As for keeping up the style, here’s where things get a little easier. Since the man bun by nature is a messier “natural” style, it’s relatively easy to keep up. You want it to look “tidy but not too done,” Grenia told Details. “Clean and organised but not styled.”

Jon Snow from “Game of Thrones” has it mastered. Here’s what a man bun should look like from the front:

