How To Make The Perfect iPad App

Alan D. Mutter’s formula on how to win on the ipad

Ok, so the iPad won’t necessarily “save” the media industry.But it will change the way we think about magazines and newspapers forever.



So how can media companies create the perfect publisher app for the iPad?

Alan D. Mutter at Reflections of a Newsosaur has it right: Apple’s “tablet represents a fresh opportunity for traditional publishers, because it is the first digital platform that turns hard-to-match, print-style substance into a strength, instead of the weakness it has been for most web and mobile applications.”

Here’s his formula:

The strength of print = Quality, in-depth articles on specific subjects without the distractions.

+

The strength of the web = Quick, reader-friendly information and graphic content.

+

The strength of mobile = Utility. You can “get things done” with mobile apps.

=

The strength of the iPad = A combination of all of the above, bundled in Apple’s sexy gadget.

As Mutter, a former newspaperman and Silicon Valley CEO, points out, publishers won’t “win” with the iPad if they simply plop the regular print formula into a digital format:

Unfortunately, the new $16-a-month app from the Wall Street Journal does little more than that. As demonstrated toward the end of the video below from my friend Chris Hobbs, the ad for a credit card company demonstrates a lot more creativity and interactivity than anything produced by the newspaper itself.

We asked the Wall Street Journal reps. how many downloads of their app they have had. They responded that the app is one of the Top 10 most-downloaded apps as of 9 a.m. this morning.

Watch the video of the Wall Street Journal’s app. Would you pay $16 a month for their app? Let us know.



