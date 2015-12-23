How to make the perfect eggnog this Christmas

Rebecca Sullivan, runs Granny Skills, an Adelaide-based organisation dedicated to instilling what she calls “granny skills” in the next generation of home cooks.

Her recipes are simple and easy, so anyone can tackle dishes they loved eating when they were growing up.

From Thanksgiving pumpkin pie to finger-licking footy food, Sullivan has graced us with some of her best recipes fit for any occasion.

So if you’ve been given the task of bringing the dessert this Christmas, why not try this delicious eggnog.

Bon appetite!

Eggnog

Ingredients

6 free range eggs

1 cup sugar (I like dark brown sugar, as it has a more distinct taste)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon orange-blossom water

1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg, plus extra for sprinkling

pinch of cinnamon

2 cardamom pods, crushed

180 ml (3/4 cup) brandy

80 ml (1/3 cup) dark rum

500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk

500 ml (2 cups) thick cream

Method

Chill all the ingredients first. Beat the eggs until they are frothy, then beat in the sugar, vanilla, orange-blossom water and spices. Stir in the brandy, then the rum. Slowly stir in the milk, then the cream. Strain and serve over crushed ice (it is Christmas in Australia, after all) with grated nutmeg on top. Don’t make the mistake of making it too early in the morning and tasting it continuously – it’s delicious, but pretty boozy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.