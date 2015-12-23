How to make the perfect eggnog this Christmas

Rebecca Sullivan, runs Granny Skills, an Adelaide-based organisation dedicated to instilling what she calls “granny skills” in the next generation of home cooks.
Her recipes are simple and easy, so anyone can tackle dishes they loved eating when they were growing up.
From Thanksgiving pumpkin pie to finger-licking footy food, Sullivan has graced us with some of her best recipes fit for any occasion.
So if you’ve been given the task of bringing the dessert this Christmas, why not try this delicious eggnog.
Bon appetite!
Eggnog
Ingredients
-
6 free range eggs
1 cup sugar (I like dark brown sugar, as it has a more distinct taste)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon orange-blossom water
1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg, plus extra for sprinkling
pinch of cinnamon
2 cardamom pods, crushed
180 ml (3/4 cup) brandy
80 ml (1/3 cup) dark rum
500 ml (2 cups) full-cream milk
500 ml (2 cups) thick cream
Method
-
Chill all the ingredients first. Beat the eggs until they are frothy, then beat in the sugar, vanilla, orange-blossom water and spices. Stir in the brandy, then the rum. Slowly stir in the milk, then the cream.
Strain and serve over crushed ice (it is Christmas in Australia, after all) with grated nutmeg on top. Don’t make the mistake of making it too early in the morning and tasting it continuously – it’s delicious, but pretty boozy.
