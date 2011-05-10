10 Things You Never Knew You Could Do On LinkedIn

Photo: Douwe-Jan Rozema

A few weeks ago we noticed a huge surge in Business Insider traffic coming from LinkedIn.Being the journalists we are, we naturally asked ourselves “Why is this happening?” Then we went straight to the source.



It turns out LinkedIn has been adding more and more social features that make sharing news and links with professionals in a specific industry easier than ever.

In addition to sharing links, there are a bunch of other features built in to the social network that you probably didn’t even know you could be using.

We spoke to LinkedIn’s Krista Canfield about how to get the most out of your profile whether it’s to drive more traffic to your business or score that promotion you’ve always wanted.

Share links on and watch them show up on LinkedIn Today LinkedIn Today is a daily digest of news and links people are sharing on LinkedIn. You can browse popular articles by topic or check the home page for the top news overall. You can find LinkedIn Today under the 'News' tab at the top of your LinkedIn window. Search status updates with LinkedIn Signal Want to know who's talking about your favourite topics? Switch the search bar at the top right of your screen to 'Updates' to find out. This is a great way to build new connections and find out what people in your industry are sharing. Keep your company's page up to date LinkedIn offers a lot of customisation for business pages. It's a great place to post job openings, company news, and links to your products or services. optimise your URL By default, LinkedIn gives your profile a wonky URL with a bunch of numbers and letters. To help clean it up, you can choose a custom URL for your public profile. This will help Google bring your name up in search, plus it makes you look more reputable to people searching for someone with your skill set. To change your URL, go to your edit profile page and scroll to the 'Public Profile' section. Click 'Edit' next to the URL to choose a new one. Join groups related to your industry LinkedIn is full of groups for almost every profession and skill set. Just search for something in your field, and pick the best group for you from the results. These groups are not only a good way to stay up to date with news, but also make connections with people in your industry. Take advantage of Google search results Google seems to favour LinkedIn for people searches. With that in mind, make sure everything is kosher with your profile. It's likely potential employers will be Googling you, so if you haven't spruced up your profile in a while, now's a good time to do it. Make sure your profile is complete and up to date LinkedIn's Krista Canfield warned us that your profile is likely to show up in the top of Google search results when people look up your name. It can be embarrassing if you have an incomplete profile. The last thing you'd want to show off is just your most recent position and nothing else. The more you have in your profile, the more people can learn about what you can do. Looking for a promotion? Search the next position you want and look at the skills you'll need If you have your eye on a better job or promotion, search for it on LinkedIn. You'll get to look at profiles of people who have that position and get a good idea what you need to do to reach that level. Looking to hire? LinkedIn is a good place to start. Check out the corporate recruiting page to learn how you can find the best talent out there. Need a resumé in a hurry? LinkedIn has a handy tool that will build your resumé in a snap. Check out our step-by-step guide on how to use it. How else can you manage your image? Click here to learn how to make your own About.me home page >

