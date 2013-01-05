How The Most Successful People Use Their Weekends Better

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee says you need to have a plan for the weekend, part of which should be setting specific hours or minutes aside for activities you want to do. Then you have to commit.

He advises, 'If you know you want to read a book, then get the book out and have it set aside and make plans to read it. Say it's going to be at one. When that starts, get on it. Don't wait until that afternoon, then think--could I read? Or listen to some music? Or take a walk? Then you'll sit about wasting an hour of what little time you have figuring out what to do with the rest of it.'

You have to be disciplined and commit to the decisions you make.

Source: What The Most Successful People Do On The Weekend