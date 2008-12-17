How To Make The Most Of Outplacement Services

If your lucky today a layoff comes with outplacement services. But most people are so self-assured that they blow this perk off. Don’t.



Use the offered outplacements services and more importantly use it correctly.

Here’s how, from the WSJ:

Don’t delay. “Many people think nothing happens over the holiday season,” says Susan Eaton, senior vice president for Lee Hecht Harrison, an outplacement-services firm. “But there are networking opportunities galore.” Plus you will face more competition if you wait.

Choose the right consultant. Pinpoint the good counselors — and the right one for you — by reviewing their track record, background and experience in your industry. Find out how many candidates each one is required to see on a weekly basis. Try to choose a counselor with a lighter load.

Do the suggested homework. Don’t balk at the personality tests and career assignments that your outplacement consultant recommends.

Use all the services available. Outplacement firms host a smorgasbord of classes, workshops, seminars and networking events. …You may find that the field or type of job you’ve been working in has changed more than you thought or that the positions you’re seeking have shifted to different departments. Outplacement firms also offer programs that help you come up with career alternatives.. And, if you’ve “thought of consulting or self-employment, enroll in programs to help you determine if now is the time,” to make the move to working for yourself, says Ms. Eaton.

Go to the office. You’ll be able to connect in a stronger way with your consultant. And you’ll likely meet other skilled professionals. You might be able to build your network for the future, but at the least, meeting others in the same boat “will do wonders for morale, confidence, networking and camaraderie,” says Mr. Mullin.

