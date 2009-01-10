How To Make The Most Of A Low-Budget Wedding

The new Anne Hathaway/Kate Hudson movie Bride Wars centres around two lavish weddings—booked (if you haven’t seen the many ads) on the same day—including ceremonies at The Plaza, Tiffany engagement rings, Vera Wang dresses and various other luxury components. Unfortunately between the time the film was shot and now, the economy’s taken a bit of a downturn, and now the sort of high-end weddings described in the flick aren’t very realistic for most people

We’ve already told you about couples having to change/scale back their wedding plans because of the recession. So we asked the guests at Monday night’s premiere if they had any advice for how to get the most out of a low-budget wedding.



The Knot editor-in-chief Carley Roney said that if you have less money, you simply have to prioritise and devote that smaller sum to the components that are most important. “So if you want to have the absolutely fantastic every detail down to the finest linens, you’d better have a really small guest list, she said. “And if you want to have a backyard barbecue, invite all 400 of your friends.”

Meanwhile, Real Housewife of New York City Luann deLesseps was more philosophical: “I think if you’re in love and you get married, it’s a great thing. It’s about the moment.”

Plus, even though Roney advocated spending tons of money on your wedding—if you have the cash—deLesseps’s fellow Housewife Jill Zarin noted that there are other, more practical things you can put that money towards. “I think spending an enormous portion of your money on a wedding is ridiculous,” she said. “I think you should put it into your first house.”

And given the lackluster state of the real-estate market, you might be able to get a better deal on a house than a wedding dress.

