How To Make The Euro Rise: Print More Euros

You have to wonder, at what point does orthodox monetary theory just get completely thrown out the window?



We’re sorry to keep harping on this ECB issue, but it truly is stunning that at a time when the Eurozone’s banking system is wandering through the (rapidly-growing) Spanish desert, thirsty for cash, the central bank is making moves to tighten liquidity.

But at least the ECB, you might say, is being austere and disciplined, and thus doing its best not to debase its currency.

Except that’s OBVIOUSLY untrue, as the plummeting euro testifies to. Trichet can’t even argue that his moves are about preserving currency value.

What we’re watching in Europe is conventional wisdom slowly being turned on its head.

If the euro is going to stabilise and rise, the ECB needs to print more of them, supply and demand be damned. Only then would the market get the message: the eurozone is a cohesive unit, with a central bank that responds to its needs. Then the market might have confidence enough to invest in euro-denominated assets.

In the meantime, this Trichet’s tightwadness is doing nobody any favours.

