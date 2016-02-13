A food scientist explains how to make the crispiest fried chicken in the world

If you’ve ever made fried chicken, you know how hard it can be to replicate the satisfying, crunchy crust perfected by KFC or Popeyes Chicken.

But, according to a food scientist, one surprising ingredient could do the trick — vodka.

That’s what J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, managing culinary director of seriouseats.com, found after hundreds of experiments in the kitchen.

The reason vodka is the ideal ingredient for a fried chicken marinade mixture is rooted in science, Lopez-Alt said.

In order to maximise the crispiness of the chicken, it makes sense to maximise the chicken’s surface area.

“With a food like fried chicken you want it to be really, really crisp,” Lopez-Alt said on Stephen Dubner’s Freakonomics podcast in November. “And the more surface area you have, the more sort of little nooks and crannies you have, the crisper it’s going to feel in your mouth, the better sauce is going to cling to it.”

Using vodka will increase that surface-area-to-volume ratio. Alcohol is much more volatile than water, so it evaporates more rapidly and violently than the water in a typical marinade ingredient like buttermilk.

This results in bigger vapour bubbles that turn into those extra nooks and crannies of fried goodness.

Vodka’s lower boiling point also drives moisture off the crust faster, ensuring your chicken will come out light and crispy.

You can apply the same theory to other fried foods, including fried fish, corn dogs and onion rings, Lopez-Alt said. And you’re not just limited to vodka.

“I use vodka because it doesn’t have a taste, but any hard alcohol will do the job,” Lopez-Alt told Business Insider. “Bourbon, gin, scotch, I’ve done it all. You’ll be fine, as long as you’re OK with your fried food tasting like bourbon.”

