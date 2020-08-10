How to make a cup of tea that the Queen would approve of, according to Her Majesty's favourite brand

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The Queen loves a cup of tea.

The Queen’s favourite tea brand, Twinings, has shared its tips for making the perfect cup of tea.

According to brand director Stephen Twinings, the key is to leave the tea to steep for four minutes exactly, rather than relying on the colour of the water.

“In tea, colour is not flavour,” Twinings told Town and Country.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold also shared his tips on Twitter, saying that it’s essential to add milk after the water – not before.

The Queen loves a cup of English breakfast tea.

Her Majesty has been sipping away at the traditional drink at most royal events, including at the famous Buckingham Palace garden parties, official luncheons, and other engagements.

Like most Brits, the royal monarch probably has a specific way she likes to drink it. From how much milk you add to how strong you make it, there are many factors that will go into making a good cuppa.

Although we can’t ask Her Majesty personally, the Queen’s favourite tea brand might just be the next best thing.

Twinings, the brand that holds an official royal warrant, told Town and Country that in order to make the perfect cup, you must allow the water to boil and then leave it over your tea bag for exactly four minutes.

“In tea, colour is not flavour,” the brand’s director, Stephen Twinings, told the publication.

The British royal family’s former butler has also weighed in on how to make the perfect cup of tea.

Ladies. and Gentlemen, this week we celebrate #AfternoonTeaWeek . Here are my top tips for the perfect cup of tea. #Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/pV5gydx7mB — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) August 10, 2020

Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles, said the golden rule is making sure to add milk after the water – not before.

There’s also a specific way to stir the tea, according to Harrold.

“Stir back and forth – never use a circular motion, and never touch the sides,” Harrold wrote on Twitter.

