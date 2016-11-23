This easy hack will tell you if your pie crust is the right thickness

The INSIDER Summary:

• Most pie recipes call for a crust that’s 1/8th inch thick.

• The best way to measure your dough is to make sure it’s the same height as two quarters stacked on top of each other.

You’re trying to impress the family by making a pie from scratch for the holidays this year.

But reaching pie perfection is anything but easy, especially when the recipe calls for a crust that’s 1 eighth of an inch thick.

It’s hard enough to know how thick one inch is, let alone 1/8th.

According to Epicurious, there’s an easy solution.

When rolled out flat — ideally with a rolling pin that’s thicker in the middle than at the ends — your dough should match the height of two quarters stacked on top of each other.

The height of two quarters on top of each other equals roughly 1/8th of an inch.

A dough with the correct thickness will ensure that your crust will turn out just right, not under baked but also not burned.

Because let’s face it, the crust is the tastiest part of the pie, so you really don’t want to mess it up.

