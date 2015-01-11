How To Make Sure Your Gmail Is As Secure As Possible

No one wants to deal with the stress and potential damages of having an email account hacked.

To decrease the likelihood of hacks, as well as the time it takes account holders to find suspicious activity that could be a precursor, Gmail has created a handy check list that all users should take the time to walk through.

To find the check list, first go to your email’s “Account” page, by navigating through the drop-down menu in the top right corner of your email:

“Security check up” will be the first thing you see. Click that, and start moving through the steps, first by adding a phone number. If you do, Google will text you as soon as it detects any “unusual activity” on your account, like a sign-in from an unrecognised device or location:

You should then manually check your account’s recent history, to make sure everything looks familiar. If you see a browser or device that you don’t remember logging in from, you should change your password ASAP:

You should then browse through which apps, websites, and devices have permission to access your account. Delete old devices or sites and apps you don’t trust:

Then, if you haven’t already, set up 2-step verification. This gives Google a way to confirm that you are who you say you are when you sign-in — you’ll have to enter a code texted to your phone as well as your password when logging on from a new device. (Learn more about how to do it here.)

After that, your check up will be complete!

