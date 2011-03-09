How To Make Sure You Never See Charlie Sheen On The Internet Again

Steve Kovach
Enough already.

If you’re as sick of Charlie Sheen as we are, some entrepreneurial developers have found a way to block him from your web browser forever.

Mashable found a browser extension from the folks at Free Art & Technology that will erase all mentions of Sheen and buzzwords like #tigerblood and #winning.

The extension works with Chrome and Firefox. Get it now and keep it running until all the Sheen media madness dies down.

