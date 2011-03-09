How To Make Sure You Never See Charlie Sheen On The Internet Again

Enough already.
If you’re as sick of Charlie Sheen as we are, some entrepreneurial developers have found a way to block him from your web browser forever.
Mashable found a browser extension from the folks at Free Art & Technology that will erase all mentions of Sheen and buzzwords like #tigerblood and #winning.
The extension works with Chrome and Firefox. Get it now and keep it running until all the Sheen media madness dies down.
Don’t Miss: How To Shut Up Annoying People On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.