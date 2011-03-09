How To Make Sure You Never See Charlie Sheen On The Internet Again

Enough already.



If you’re as sick of Charlie Sheen as we are, some entrepreneurial developers have found a way to block him from your web browser forever.

Mashable found a browser extension from the folks at Free Art & Technology that will erase all mentions of Sheen and buzzwords like #tigerblood and #winning.

The extension works with Chrome and Firefox. Get it now and keep it running until all the Sheen media madness dies down.

