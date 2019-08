Striped chocolate cigarettes are made with both white and black chocolate. With a comb, you can make strips through the white chocolate to bring out both colours on the outside. Here’s how it’s done, according to Savour.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.