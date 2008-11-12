How To Make Some Extra Money: Become An Avon Lady

Many women are turning to the cosmetics retailer to boost their income during the downturn. Hey, if it’s good enough for Lauren Conrad and Patrick Dempsey (to endorse), it’s good enough for us.



ABC News: Dawn Parrino never expected to make a living selling cosmetics door to door. Now, after 11 years working for Avon she couldn’t be more pleased with the results. Parrino says she originally joined the company to make some extra pocket money…

What began as an attempt to offset some costs at home became the source of funding for her children’s private school education, family vacations and even mortgage payments…

Wow. Maybe that’s how well-to-do New Yorkers can keep their kids in Dalton.

The economic downturn has boosted the number of Avon ladies, and although people’s budgets are tight, Avon CEO Andrea Jung says the company hasn’t taken a hit…

Given the economic crisis, Jung says now more than ever, being an Avon sales rep provides the perfect opportunity to boost your income. For those who aren’t so keen on the idea of going door to door she says the nervousness disappears.

“We hear over and over again, after the first two or three times, you’ll be surprised how the nerves go away. You’d be surprised how easy it is, particularly if you’re making that kind of money.”

Wait, doesn’t that quote sound like it could be applicable to hooking, too???

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.