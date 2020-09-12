I made Gordon Ramsay's iconic scrambled eggs and it's the only way I'll eat them from now on

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Thank you, Gordon Ramsay, for teaching me how to make proper scrambled eggs.

Chef Gordon Ramsay says the mark of a good chef is whether they know how to make proper scrambled eggs.

After trying out 10 different ways to make the classic breakfast food, Ramsay’s method is the only one I’ve gone back to.

Ramsay adds crème fraîche, salt, pepper, and chives for extra flair and piles the eggs on top of toast drizzled with olive oil.

The soft scramble is custardy, velvety, and filled with flavour.

Gordon Ramsay may be famous for creating beautiful and luxurious meals, but the one dish the highly decorated Michelin-starred chef, TV personality, and “MasterChef” says he uses to judge a new cook is rather simple: scrambled eggs.

“If they can make the perfect scrambled egg, you know they know how to cook properly,” Ramsay said in a video posted on YouTube.

When making the dish at home, I’d always beat my eggs in a bowl first and then scramble them in a pan over medium heat â€” and to be honest, I thought the finished product looked kind of gross.

But after trying Ramsay’s method, I don’t think I’ll ever make scrambled eggs any other way again.

Gordon Ramsay says that any chef worth their salt in the kitchen knows how to make proper scrambled eggs.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I followed chef Gordon Ramsay’s technique to a T.

There are upwards of a dozen ways to make this classic breakfast. I never thought I’d be someone who liked wet, drippy scrambled eggs, but after comparing the chef’s technique with nine other methods, it’s the only one I’ve gone back to since.

To get ready for this “MasterChef” worthy breakfast, I gathered all the ingredients I needed.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Ramsay’s egg breakfast recipe has five major ingredients.

Ramsay’s recipe calls for butter, chives, salt, pepper, crème fraîche, and three eggs. In a video posted to The Daily on YouTube, the chef also stresses the importance of a sturdy slice of sourdough bread for toasting.

I happened to have some sourdough in my freezer so I took out a slice for toasting while I cracked my eggs.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider I used a spatula to break and whisk my eggs just like chef Ramsay.

The chef used a bread toaster in his kitchen, but the limited counter space in my tiny, New York City apartment means I don’t have one of those. Instead, I grilled my bread on a stovetop pan – something I do often and love.

I simultaneously cracked three eggs into a cold, quart-sized pot and added what I thought looked like a “knob” of butter to match Ramsay’s.

The chef says it’s important to hold off on whisking your eggs until they’re in the pot and on a generous heat (or a high flame).

Of all the important steps to this technique, the two most prominent are stirring continuously and constantly removing and replacing the heat.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider You can see how much thicker the eggs are in the photo on the right.

Ramsay stresses the importance of moving the pot on and off the flame several times throughout the cooking process. He says that leaving it on the heat will cause the eggs to overcook while removing them keeps a custardy and silky texture.

He’s not wrong!

The chef recommended three or four times on and off the flame. I ended up stopping after the fourth heat removal when I saw the eggs start to solidify and form into a thick pile.

After the eggs were thick enough to push to one side of the pot, I pulled them off the flame and added all the mix-ins.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider First I added crème fraîche (left) then I added salt, pepper, and chives (right).

The first thing Ramsay adds to his eggs is a cool dollop of crème fraîche to stop the cooking process.

It did cool down the temperature of the eggs, but I also think it made them less viscous. I thought maybe I had undercooked the eggs, but looking back at the “MasterChef” clip I saw, mine was on par with the chef’s pile of protein.

Then, he seasons the eggs with salt, pepper, and a little bit of cut chive. He says in a video that the chives lift the flavour of the scrambled eggs and “makes it a little bit more sexy.”

Usually, you’d see someone butter their breakfast toast, but I’d argue that this olive oil drizzle is the tastiest part of the entire breakfast.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Use good olive oil to drizzle on your toast.

In the video from The Daily, Ramsay drizzles olive oil on his toast before topping it with the eggs.

While this may seem like a trivial step, it’s actually an opportunity to add a ton of flavour to your breakfast. I used a finishing olive oil (a tastier oil than the one I use for cooking) which has a bold, fragrant flavour that made the eggs even more delicious.

You may be more inclined to skip this step – Ramsay doesn’t even mention it on his “MasterChef” tutorial – but I highly recommend trying it out.

Following Ramsay’s lead, I scooped the eggs on top of the toast and gave my breakfast a try.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider They were drippy.

At first, I was concerned about how runny these eggs were. I thought there was no way I would ever enjoy eating a breakfast of mushy, drippy protein. But I was dead wrong.

I was hooked. The creaminess of the crème fraîche combined with the velvety yolk that had been treated with such care and intent created a beautiful explosion of flavour.

I can now say with both pride and confidence that, thanks to Gordon Ramsay, I am a soft-scramble convert.

