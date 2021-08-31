How to make sauerkraut at home with just 3 ingredients

If you’ve never fermented anything at home before, it can be intimidating to get started. After all, fermentation is the process by which microorganisms like bacteria and yeast break down and transform food, and the word “bacteria” can be scary.
But it’s good bacteria in this case (like Lactobacillus), and a simple ferment like sauerkraut is a great introduction to the practice. And you don’t need much equipment to get started.
Sauerkraut is simply raw cabbage fermented in a saltwater brine. That salt water creates an environment where bad bacteria can’t grow and where good bacteria can thrive.
“It gives life, because it is alive,” says chef Luis Apolaya, a chef of over 25 years and founder of Sabor Peruvian Fusion. He’s right of course. The microbial life that kickstarts fermentation gives distinct character to all it touches, from wine, to cheese, to vegetables across the board.
Apolaya experiments with his own personal variations on fermented tomatoes, peppers, and onions to create pickled relishes like salsa criolla, a staple of Peruvian cuisine.
Below, Apolaya gives his tips on how to begin fermenting at home, by harnessing the power of bacteria to make your very own homemade sauerkraut.
Tips for making the best homemade sauerkraut
There’s a lot of room to play with the flavor profiles of sauerkraut, thanks to its simple salt brine. To add a bit more character and depth to your sauerkraut, adding spices, herbs, even other vegetables can go a long way.
Add other veggies. If you’re interested in fermenting a variety of vegetables, cabbage pairs well with other crunchy produce like kohlrabi or carrots. Simply cut them to a similar size as your cabbage and mix them together.
Add herbs and spices. Herbs and spices like dill, thyme, rosemary, carraway, red pepper, and cumin allow sauerkraut to take on more dimensions beyond salty and funky.
Use advanced tools. While you can easily ferment with just a mason jar, adding fermentation weights to weigh down your jar’s contents ensures that you’ll get an even ferment.
Be patient. Once the fermentation process has begun, it’s all a matter of time. Allowing sauerkraut to sit for at least a week will yield a delightfully funky result, but some ferments are known to sit for months at a time.
Create a clean environment. Using sanitized materials will determine what bacterias have the opportunity to grow in your sauerkraut. Use freshly cleaned everything – knives, cutting boards, bowls, mason jars, even the cabbage you’re cutting. Clean the counter and wipe it down with a clean dish towel as you work through the process.
Pay attention. Once your ferment has been jarred, you must treat it like the living thing that it is. Living things expel waste, or in this case gas. If that gas cannot escape its vessel, it will build up until it explodes. Daily checks of your ferment and a quick burp will prevent this from happening.
Insider’s takeaway
While daunting at first glance, fermentation is easy to achieve at home with nothing more than cabbage, salt, water, and a mason jar. Oh, and some patience. To make a simple sauerkraut at home, massage shredded cabbage together with salt until it releases liquid. Pack the cabbage and liquid together in a clean jar, and store it in a cool, dark place to ferment. Check it daily and remove the lid to release any built-up gasses. After a week or so, you’ll have sauerkraut!