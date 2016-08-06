Kris Jenner's home designer reveals how to make a room look bigger

As many urban dwellers can attest to, one of the biggest struggles of living in a small apartment is finding ways to create the illusion of space.

Jeff Andrews is a celebrity interior designer who was designed the homes of Kris and Kendall Jenner, Ryan Seacrest, and Kourtney Kardashian — just to name a few. And while those are arguably large homes, his specialty is making any space, no matter how small, seem larger and more luxe.

Here are his tips on how to make any room look bigger than it actually is.

Use statement furniture

For Andrews, the key to decorating a small space is editing out the unnecessary.

“You need to pare it down to things that you like looking at,” he explained. “The idea is not to overdecorate, so for me, in a smaller room I like to use larger scale pieces of furniture, but less pieces.”

In the cramped living room pictured above, Andrews used two accent lounge chairs and a large sofa to fill the space.

“Stay away from the proverbial pop of colour,” he added. “I think it doesn’t work, especially in a small space.”

Keep the colour palate simple

Too many different colours can also make a room feel cramped, so it’s best to keep it simple.

“Don’t mix a bunch of crazy colours together,” said Andrews. “Just go with one colour, and go with different shades of [it] in varying textures, and little bits of print to make it really cohesive.”

In the living space pictured above, Andrews used different hues of browns, as well as subtly patterned pillows to make the space look well-rounded.

Use mirrors to add dimension

The timeless trick of adding mirrors to make a small room appear larger gets a modern spin in Andrews’ Tahoe project, above.

The three angled mirrors are hung high above the room to make it seem brighter, but also to add dimension. “It also adds an interesting aerial view of the room you otherwise wouldn’t get,” he said.

NOW WATCH: This hairstylist is killing it in the rainbow hair game



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.