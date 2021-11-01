Auditory specialists share ways to create peaceful soundscapes in your space

Creating an ideal soundscape in your space is an important element of interior design. Jordan Moss for Insider

Just like curated decor can elevate your home, being intentional about the sounds you choose to embrace in your space can help turn it into a sanctuary.

Insider spoke with experts about how to craft a positive auditory environment by using the connection between sound, emotion, and health.

Keep reading to find out some ways to use sound to curate a more inviting and productive space.

You must first eliminate unwanted noise by soundproofing your space



Tim Crossley, a designer who helped construct the interiors of Black Wings Studio, said rugs can dampen external noises. Tom Schaefer

Acoustic designer Tim Crossley, a cofounder of Crossley Acoustics, told Insider that uninvited noise – such as the sound of traffic or construction, or chatter from the next room – can affect your mood and decrease concentration.

“Sound can have a huge impact on your experience in a particular space,” Crossley said. “Soundproofing lets you remove noise that you don’t want to make room for the sounds that you do.”

Crossley – who has consulted on sound design and construction for spaces such as Precision Sound Studios and Black Wings Studio – suggested minimizing unwanted noises by adding soft, sound-absorbing items such as rugs, upholstered furniture, fabric wall hangings, bath mats, and shower curtains. You can also invest in soundproof windows or white-noise machines.

Turn your living room into a haven with a mix of ambient and intentional sounds

Rhea Mehta, a sound practitioner, singer, and scientist who trained in sound ceremony and therapy, said sound is “a powerful healing tool” and “an accessible and drug-free way to change your mood and improve your well-being.”

Mehta added that allowing natural sounds to drift into your living room from an open window can have a centering, grounding effect in what may normally be a chaotic space.

“Nature sounds, even prerecorded ones, have calming properties and make most people feel happier,” she explained. “I love the sound of cicadas or birds chirping.”

Singing or humming produces beneficial vibrations in the body that may relieve stress, and most people are comforted by their own voice.

Mehta added that musical and auditory instruments can “help you connect with sound more deeply,” so you may also want to experiment with tools such as tuning forks, crystal bowls, or Tibetan singing bowls in your living room.

She especially recommended gentle, passive tools such as wooden Koshi chimes, which emit peaceful tones when stirred by people or wind.

Bedroom soundscapes can provide a mental retreat. Robert Daly/Getty Images

Curating bedroom sounds can create a restful place for sleep and relaxation

Especially in the bedroom, crafting a beautiful auditory environment may start with eliminating harsh sounds.

“The bedroom should be a restful place,” Mehta said. “Some ambient sounds, like honking or sirens, can put us in a state of fear and stress.”

Mehta added that playing soft tones or mantras – rhythmic chants used to promote peace, harmonize the mind and body, and connect with the spirit – in the background can give your bedroom a sense of peace.

She also said that “just listening to mantras can provide comfort.”

Bathrooms are an ideal place to connect with your own voice

Mehta suggested taking advantage of an echoing bathroom by singing and humming to create your own healing soundscape.

“Embrace the echoes,” she said. “Singing or humming produces beneficial vibrations in the body that may relieve stress, and most people are comforted by their own voice.”

Humming and singing also require you to control your breathing, which has recorded benefits for anxiety.

Mehta added that bathrooms are also a great space for “amplifying the soothing sound of water from a shower or mini waterfall,” bringing the sounds of nature inside your home.

Soundscapes for productivity are highly individual

Once you figure out your desired sonic experience in a space, you can nail down the specific elements needed to achieve it. Alex Sterling of Precision Sound Studios

The ideal soundscape for productivity is different for each person. Some people focus best in completely quiet home offices, but others may find that introducing controlled sound can boost performance.

“For people who prefer not to work in pure silence, listening to music in another language can help you focus without being distracted by lyrics,” Mehta said.

Beats with higher frequencies help stimulate alpha and beta brain waves, which can promote alertness and creativity.

Mehta also said that binaural beats – auditory illusions that stem from hearing varying frequencies in different ears – used with headphones can help create a personal sound oasis.

“Beats with higher frequencies help stimulate alpha and beta brain waves, which can promote alertness and creativity,” she said.

Ambient sounds can also be beneficial in children’s spaces

Sounds that evoke a sense of wonder can help fill children’s spaces with creativity and joy.

“I love using ethereal and cosmic sounds with kids,” Mehta said. “Most kids seem to appreciate the sound of chimes or ambient music with a spacey feel.”

The natural sounds of playtime can also generate a positive vibe throughout a home.

Mehta said, “There’s something so uplifting about the sound of children’s laughter, so letting playroom sounds drift into the rest of the home can create a warm atmosphere in the whole house.”